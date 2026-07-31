Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has shocked the field to claim gold medal in the male Shot Put event at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The bulky athlete got his weight in gold after a performance in which he toppled New Zealand’s Tom Walsh to claim the top prize in Glasgow on Thursday evening.

Enekwechi posted a championship-winning throw of 21.07m, beating Walsh’s 21.03m throw. England’s Scott Lincoln took bronze with 20.99m.

Enekwechi threw the gold-winning attempt in the fifth round, edging Walsh by just four centimeters, posting his outdoor season’s best in the process.

He finally claimed his first Commonwealth Games gold medal in his third tournament after he narrowly missed the podium in 2022, and got silver medal in 2018.

He became the first Nigerian man to win the Commonwealth Games shot put title, and the first Nigerian male athlete to claim a podium finish- or win gold- in any heavy throwing event at the Commonwealth Games.

Nigeria has now won eight gold medals, five silver and three bronze, a total 13 medals, at the Games.