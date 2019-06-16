Consulate to protest killing of Nigerians in South Africa

The Consul-General of the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg, Mr Godwin Adama, says the mission is set to protest against killings and high-handedness of the South African police against Nigerians.

The planned protest was necessitated by the continued killing of Nigerians residing in the former apartheid country where 130 Nigerians were murdered in 30 months up to September 2018.

The figure has since increased.

Adama made the announcement while reacting to the latest killing of a Nigerian, Maxwell Okoye by the South African police.

He spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday while reacting to Okoye’s death which occurred in his home in Ladysmith, Kwazulu Natal Province.

The envoy, who described the persistent killing of Nigerians as unacceptable, said the issue had become worrisome and deserved urgent intervention of the South African authorities.

He said, “Okoye reportedly alerted a leader of the Nigerian community in the area of the presence of policemen in his house and called for their intervention.

”However, help was not immediately available, due probably to the time of the night and the fact that all attempts to get him on the phone were futile.

”He eventually was reported dead by the police who claimed they met him foaming when they broke into his house in that odd hour of the night, a claim that appeared suspicious and compromising.”

Adama said that by the time members of Nigerian community in the area got to Okoye’s home, his house was turned upside down and he was reported dead by the police who took his body to the mortuary.

The envoy said that the matter was reported by Nigerians to the South African police who promised to commence investigation into the matter.