The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one Chidi Ekwesiri aged 50 years from Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, and two others, tormenting innocent residents of the state.

In a press statement released Wednesday, the spokesman for the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police recovered one automatic pump action gun and a Police uniform from the suspects.

Ikenga said, “In the early hours of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad of the Nigerian Police Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State arrested one Chidi Ekwesiri (M) aged 50 years from Umunya, Oyi LGA and two others.

“They also recovered one automatic pump action gun and a Police uniform from the suspects.

“The operatives spotted the suspect while on surveillance patrol along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway by UNIZIK Temp Site.

“During interrogations, the suspect claimed to be a Sergeant and a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos, but later denied his earlier claim.

“He also confessed that the gun was given to him by a yet to be identified man at Ukpo.

“Further information from the suspect led to the arrest of two other suspects who are currently undergoing Police interrogation.”

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnaghe Itam, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for a comprehensive investigation.

He said the suspects will be charged to Court on conclusion of the investigations.