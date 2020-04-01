Coronavirus infections in Nigeria rise to 139

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has risen to 139 after four new cases were discovered.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the new figure in a tweet on Tuesday, in its latest update on the disease.

Of the new cases, three were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while one new case was discovered in Lagos.

As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths

With the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Lagos now has 82 reported while the FCT has 28.

Other states that have recorded at least one case are Oyo – eight, Osun – five, Ogun – four, Kaduna – three, Enugu – two, Edo – two, Bauchi – two, Ekiti – one, Rivers – one, and Benue – one.