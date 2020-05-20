Coronavirus patient gives birth to twins at LUTH

A Coronavirus patient has given birth to twins at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Management of LUTH disclosed this on Tuesday, saying the woman, 22, gave birth today and that the babies were doing well.

According to the hospital, this is the fourth COVID-19 pregnant patient to have given birth to a baby at its isolation Centre.

The hospital said the babies, a girl and a boy weighed 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively.

The woman gave birth through Caesarian section.

The hospital said both the babies and their mother were doing well and called for support for the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in the fight against Coronavirus.