The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the trial of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is facing allegations of cybercrime, until February 4, 2026.

The matter, earlier fixed for hearing on Monday by Justice Mohammed Umar, could not proceed due to the judge’s absence.

However, the court has now rescheduled the case for February 4, 2025, for the commencement of trial.

The proceedings had also failed to hold on October 21, following a protest led by Mr Omoyele Sowore demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently convicted of terrorism offences.

Justice Umar had, on September 22, fixed October 21 for a hearing after the trial was stalled due to an objection raised by the defendant.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on June 30 on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar.

She was granted bail, after which Justice Umar adjourned the matter to September 22, for the commencement of the trial.

On the last adjourned date, just as the prosecuting counsel, David Kaswe, was about to open the case by calling the first witness, defence counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, raised an objection.

This occurred after a television screen had been mounted in the courtroom in preparation for the day’s proceedings.

West-Idahosa informed the court that a notice of preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter had already been filed.

He stated that the objection did not concern the nature of the charge but was based on an alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The defence lawyer also complained that he had not been served with copies of the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Although Kaswe argued that the objection should not be allowed to disrupt the business of the court for the day, Justice Umar ruled that the prosecution must first respond to the preliminary objection.

The judge stated that he intended to determine the objection before taking any further steps in the trial.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan is accused of transmitting false and injurious information via electronic means with the intent to malign, incite, endanger lives and breach public order.

The senator is alleged to have, while addressing a gathering on April 4, in Ihima, Kogi State, accused the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of instructing former Governor Yahaya Bello to have her killed in the state.

She is also alleged to have repeated similar claims in a television interview, asserting that the Senate President and the former governor plotted to kill her in Kogi.

The charge is brought under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024.