The Commissioner of Police, Katsina Command, Mr Bello Shehu, has directed the Coordinator of the School Protection Squad to activate all school protection mechanisms to strengthen safety of students and staff in schools.

This is contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday in Katsina.

He said that “the directive was given at a meeting with tactical commanders to review the command’s general security strategies in the state.”

Shehu “explained that this was in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to prioritise safety and security around educational institutions.”

The commissioner ordered the “deployment of additional resources to ensure the security especially in educational institutions” in the state.

Shehu called on the public to intensify efforts in supporting the crime-fighting measures of the command to safeguard schools and communities in the state.

He advised the “public to timely report suspicious activities or concerns to the command.”

PUNCH Online reported last week a disturbing rise in school attacks and student abductions across parts of northern Nigeria—particularly in Kebbi and Niger states.

The escalating insecurity has compelled some state governments to order the full or temporary closure of schools as a protective measure.