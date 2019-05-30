Court grants Naira Marley bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted Azeez Fashola, a.k.a. Naira Marley bail.

The judge, Justice Nicholas Onweibo imposed on the artiste a N2 million bail, with two sureties in like sum.

Onweibo said the first surety must be a civil servant from the level of grade 10, while the second surety must have landed property.

The court also adjourned hearing till 22, 23 and 24 for accelerated hearing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last Monday arraigned, the suspected internet fraudster in the court.

The anti-graft agency filed an 11-count charge of alleged credit card fraud against Fashola on May 14 in a suit marked FHC/L/178C/19.

Some of the credit cards, according to the EFCC, bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The agency said the alleged crimes contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

However, Naira Marley pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.