Court orders IG, DSS DG to release Sanusi

March 14, 2020 0

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the release of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, who was banished to Awe, a town in Nasarawa State.

He was dethroned on Monday.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the interim order following an ex parte application moved by his lead counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on Friday.

The judge also ordered that the order for the release of the deposed monarch should be served on the respondents to the application.

The respondents to the application are, the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; the Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The judge fixed March 26 for further hearing in the case.

 

