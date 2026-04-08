A Magistrates Court sitting in Kano has ordered the remand of a housewife, Zayya Magaji, over the alleged killing of her stepson.

The accused, a resident of Danbango village in Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State, was arraigned before the court by the state prosecutor, Barrister Muhammad Aliyu.

The charges were read to her by court registrar Nafiu Sani.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant caused the death of her three-day-old stepson by poisoning him.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor informed the court that the case file had been forwarded to the State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

Presiding over the case, Justice Auwal Yusuf granted the application for adjournment and ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody.

The matter was adjourned to April 29 for continuation of proceedings.