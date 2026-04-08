The mother of Dennis Idahosa, the Edo State deputy governor, Madam Esther Idahosa, died on Wednesday at the age of 95.

In a statement by Idahosa’s Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, he described the late Idahosa as a venerable matriarch who lived a long, fulfilled, and impactful life defined by unwavering faith, strength of character, and devotion to her family and the community at large.

While expressing gratitude to God for her life, the Idahosas request prayers and understanding as they mourn their matriarch.

The statement reads, “It is with total submission to the will of God that the Idahosa and Enabulele families of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, announce the peaceful passing of their beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Madam Esther Imaguomwanruo Idahosa (neé Enabulele) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the age of 95 years.

“Mama Idahosa, the mother of Dennis Idahosa, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, was a venerable matriarch who lived a long, fulfilled, and impactful life defined by unwavering faith, strength of character, and devotion to her family and the community at large. Her remarkable legacy of wisdom was a source of pride and inspiration to all who knew her.

“The entire Idahosa family expresses gratitude to God for her life and the values she imparted, which will continue to guide generations, and respectfully requests prayers and understanding as they mourn the profound loss of their beloved mother.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced later.”