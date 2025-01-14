A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sacked the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron.

The Court, presided over by Justice Stephen Jumbo, also nullified the ward, local government and state congresses of the PDP held in the State in July 2024.

The development is coming less than one month after another High Court nullified the ward, local government and state congresses of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, which produced Chief Tony Okocha as State Chairman.

The court’s decision followed a dispute over the legitimacy of the PDP congresses, which were conducted by a faction of the party loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

A State High Court presided over by Justice Charles Wali had on July 20, 2024, stopped the PDP from going ahead with the ward, local government and State congresses.