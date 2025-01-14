A Tiv farmers group under the aegis of the Association of United Farmers of Benue Valley, AUFBV, have called for the release of 394 corpses of Tiv farmers allegedly killed by a militia group in neighbouring Keana Local Government Area, LGA of Nasarawa State.

The appeal was made on behalf of the group by its President, Denen Utsa, when he led a delegation of AUFBV members to the home of Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse in Naka, Gwer West LGA of Benue state.

Utsa explained that the murdered farmers were killed by the assailants between June 2024 and January 2025.

The AUFBV President stated that the group received information from security agencies on June 26, 2024, alerting them of “a communal clash, and Tiv farmers, mostly Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, were allegedly attacked in their homes by Alago militia armed with various weapons. And several persons were killed, others injured, and many remained unaccounted for.”

The farmers urged Ter Tyoshin to add his voice to the call “for the release of 394 corpses of Tiv farmers killed by the militia in the attacks in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State between June 2024 and January 2025.”

Responding, Chief Abomtse expressed grief over the plight of Tiv farmers in Nasarawa state and urged for the release of the corpses of those who lost their lives in the crisis.