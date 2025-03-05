The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has been restrained a federal high court in Abuja from conducting a disciplinary proceeding against the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The presiding judge, Obiora Egwuatu, gave the ruling on Tuesday on the back of an ex parte application filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel.

The court gave an order restraining the 2nd Defendant (Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct from proceeding with the purported investigation against the Kogi senator for “alleged misconduct, sequel to the events that occurred at the plenary of the 2nd Defendant on the 20th day of February 2025, pursuant to the referral by the 2nd Defendant on the 25th of February 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

“An order of this Honourable Court is made directing the 1st – 4th Defendants to show cause within 72 hours upon the service of this order on them, why an order of interlocutory injunction should not be granted against them, restraining them from proceeding with the purported investigation against the Plaintiff for alleged misconduct without affording her privileges as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), the Senate Standing Order 2023, and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act,” the judge added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio had engaged in an altercation during plenary on February 20, when she rejected her assigned seat and defied Akpabio’s order to yield the floor. She was consequently asked to appear before the senate’s disciplinary committee.

The disagreement between the duo had a new twist on February 28, when Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that she had been having a running battle with Akpabio since she rejected his sexual advances.