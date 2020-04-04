COVID-19: Catholic Church supports Enugu govt

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Valentine Chukwuma Onaga, the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Most Rev. John Ifeanyichukwu Okoye and the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Father Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, yesterday, visited the Enugu State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Bishops, on behalf of the Catholic faithful in the state made donation to the team in support of the state government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The donation was received, on behalf of the team, by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State used the occasion to thank the Catholic Church for her solidarity, support and understanding.

The governor also appreciated the Bishops and the Church for their contributions and sacrifice towards ensuring compliance with the state government’s proactive safety measures to contain COVID-19 pandemic.