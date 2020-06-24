COVID-19: Gov. Ugwuanyi grants relief, incentives to taxpayers

In furtherance of his administration’s efforts in cushioning the effect of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on residents of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has granted tax relief and incentives to taxpayers in the state.

The governor’s decision was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo.

Odo noted that “The Enugu State Government has since the inception of the current administration, in May 2015, waived the payment of Personal Income Tax as well as Market Tax, for all traders in the major markets of the state”.

The Chairman added that the waiver “which is part of the administration’s pro-poor policies” is still in force and will be sustained till the end of the tenure.

Other COVID-19 tax relief and incentive approved by Gov. Ugwuanyi, according to Odo, are as follows: “The deadline for the submission of Form A for employees and Annual Returns in accordance with Section 41 (3) and 81 (1-3) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 as amended for companies and institutions operating in Enugu State has been extended to 30th July, 2020.

“A waiver of penalty and interest charged for late remittance of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions is hereby granted from January to December 2020 for all sectors. A 50% discount on all assessed Capital Gains Tax (CGT) from now till December 2020. A 50% discount on all Personal Income Tax Assessment issued to owners of Schools and Hotels for Year 2020.

“A 50% discount on all assessed Land Use Charge payment for Year 2020. This discount will expire on 31st of December 2020. A waiver of penalty and interest on Land Use Charge for Years 2018 and 2019 once payment is made before December 2020”.

The Chairman stated that “all our esteemed taxpayers are encouraged to obtain their Enugu State Social Benefit Number (ESBN) as it remains the unique identity prerequisite for obtaining electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (e-TCC)”, stressing that “ESBN is free”.

He pointed out that “our liaison offices at Abuja and Lagos are open on a daily basis except weekends and public holidays for easier access to taxpayers” and went further to ask all taxpayers to “make their payments into any Commercial Bank with ENSG IGR Paydirect Platform”, warning: “You must not pay by cash to anyone”.