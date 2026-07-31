The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have formalised a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of sustainable digital infrastructure across Nigeria through the integration of renewable energy solutions and telecommunications infrastructure.

The partnership was sealed with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the NCC–REA Stakeholder Workshop held at the NCC Annex Office Auditorium, Mbora, Abuja, on Friday, July 24, 2026.

The workshop, themed “Unlocking the Energy–Telecoms Nexus for Scalable Digital Infrastructure in Nigeria,” brought together senior government officials, telecommunications operators, tower companies, renewable energy developers, financiers, development partners and other industry stakeholders to explore practical approaches to expanding connectivity through sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services (ECTS), Engr. Abraham Oshadami, described the collaboration as a major milestone in Nigeria’s drive towards inclusive digital connectivity and energy access.

“Reliable electricity and digital connectivity are not two separate development goals. They are mutually reinforcing foundations of the same objective that produces an inclusive and productive economy,” he said.

He noted that reliable electricity and digital connectivity are mutually reinforcing foundations of an inclusive and productive economy, stressing that communities without stable power struggle to sustain telecommunications infrastructure, while those without connectivity are unable to fully benefit from electrification.

Oshadami explained that the partnership establishes a practical framework for aligning telecommunications and rural electrification programmes through coordinated planning, shared infrastructure, and renewable energy solutions. He disclosed that the REA will provide geospatial data on existing and planned electrification projects, while the NCC will share information on existing and planned Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) deployments, enabling both institutions to jointly identify connectivity and energy gaps for more effective planning and implementation.

He further stated that the collaboration would explore opportunities to power telecommunications infrastructure, including base stations and fibre repeater sites, through REA’s off-grid renewable energy projects, while also encouraging the co-location of telecom infrastructure on REA-developed energy assets where technically feasible. According to him the initiative will reduce deployment costs, improve operational efficiency and accelerate connectivity in underserved communities, the initiative will reduce deployment costs, improve operational efficiency and accelerate connectivity in underserved communities.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the REA, represented by the Executive Director, Technical Services, Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar, observed that Nigeria’s digital economy depends on reliable energy infrastructure. He noted that renewable energy mini grids provide a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to diesel-powered telecom sites and that the partnership would create commercially viable opportunities for telecom operators and renewable energy developers alike.

“Reliable power and universal connectivity are not competing priorities. They are the same priority, approached from two directions. Where we deliver them together, the cost of each falls and the reach of both extends,” he said.

The workshop featured presentations by the NCC–REA Collaboration Committee on geospatial analysis, pilot project opportunities and implementation strategies, alongside panel discussions on financing models, policy and regulatory issues, and infrastructure planning. Oshadami urged stakeholders to move beyond broad expressions of support by identifying practical financing mechanisms, commercial models and regulatory measures capable of translating the initiative into sustainable, large-scale projects.

The MoU represents a significant step in strengthening collaboration between the NCC and the REA towards achieving the Federal Government’s digital economy and rural development objectives.

Through the partnership, both agencies aim to improve infrastructure planning, expand broadband connectivity, promote renewable energy adoption in telecommunications networks and deliver resilient, scalable and sustainable digital infrastructure that will drive socio-economic development across Nigeria.