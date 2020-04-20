Federation directs hotel guests in Rivers State to wear facemasks

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Rivers State chapter, has said guests lodging in hotels in the state are expected to wear facemasks before they can be attended to by workers in such facilities.

State Coordinator of FTAN, Mr Eugene Nwauzi, explained that the decision was among measures taken by hotels in the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Sunday, Nwauzi added that any guest who flouted such guidelines would not receive the attention of hotel attendants.

“Inside the hotels in the state, no bar or restaurant is running. You can order for your drinks from your hotel room. But before they serve you, you must have a facemask.

“We are actually working with the state government through our committee. We have had a training with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, World Health Organisation and the Rivers State Ministry of Health,” the FTAN state coordinator added.

Nwauzi, however, lamented that the tourism industry in the state had lost over N15bn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that aviation and hotels were worse hit.

He explained that apart from the reduction of the number of guests to hotels in the state, the shutting down of hotel bars, event centres and other facilities had forced the tourism industry to record huge loses.

Nwauzi said, “Rivers State is mostly for business tourism and hospitality. Most people coming in are mostly on business tourism. But you can see that they are no more there now.”