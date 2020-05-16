COVID-19 lockdown: RATTAWU receives palliatives from Enugu govt

…NUJ package on hold

The Enugu State Government, in fulfillment of its plan to give palliatives to all journalists operating in the state, on Saturday, distributed food items to the members of the Radio Television Theatre Art Workers Union (RATTAWU) to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on them.

The state government’s package for the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State chapter, was suspended to enable her members harmonize their list before distribution, in the interest of peace and security.

Announcing the suspension, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, who was represented by the Leader of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said that “we are taking back the share of the NUJ because the principal objective of government is the welfare and security of the people”.

Presenting the palliatives to RATTAWU, on behalf of the Enugu State Government, the Deputy Governor disclosed that the gesture was in line with Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration’s policy of keeping in touch with the people.

Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo, who is also the Chairman of the State Emergency/Palliatives Committee, added that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has always identified with “the gentlemen of the press”, stressing that “we are not only here to distribute palliatives but also to thank you for the wonderful partnership we have enjoyed towards the development of this great state”.

According to her, “this partnership is working and we believe it will continue to work. This is because if you don’t disseminate what the government is doing, the masses will not know what we are doing. This is especially so at this moment we need to enlighten our people on the precautionary measures and protocol for containment of the spread of COVID-19, as directed and advised by the Federal Government, the Enugu State Government, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Enugu State Ministry of Health”.

Responding on behalf of members of RATTAWU, the Chairman of the association, Comrade Ndudi Chude, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi “for this gesture at this auspicious time”.

He also commended the governor and his team for “their dogged fight against this pandemic” and urged them “not to relax on their oars”, pointing out that the food items “will go a very long way to fight another pandemic which is hunger virus”.

Other members of the Emergency/Palliatives Committee present at the event, which held at the NUJ Press Centre, Enugu, include the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Sam Ngene, his information counterpart, Hon. Jeff Mbah, the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe and the State Director, Code of Conduct Bureau, Mrs. Ifeoma Ijetta.