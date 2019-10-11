Customs Port Harcourt Area II Command generates ₦81.2bn revenue in Q3

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command Onne Port has generated a total revenue sum of eighty-one billion, one hundred and ninety-six million, six hundred and ninety-seven thousand, eight hundred and fifty- eight naira, and fifty-seven kobo (₦81,196,697,858.57) in the third quarter of year 2019.

This amount generated surpassed the sum of ₦69,535,174,318.38 that was collected within the same period under review in 2018 with over ₦11,661,523,540.19.

This feat in increasing revenue collection is first of its kind in the history of the command.

It is also as a result of the strategic plans aimed at enhancing the revenue collecting capacity in Onne Port.

The Customs Area Controller, Aliyu Galadima Saidu, has increasingly deployed tact, intelligence enforcement and technology in ensuring maximum compliance by users of the port.

The Command also recorded a total of sixty-six (66) Seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of eight hundred and sixty-five million, nine hundred and twenty-six thousand, and eight hundred and twenty-one naira (₦865,926,821.00) for the period under review.

Comptroller Galadima is also vigorously pursuing the Comptroller-General of Customs zero tolerance for duty evasion, smuggling and other infractions like under declaration and so on.

He has been reviving proficiency in the area with regards to identifying and blocking all possible avenues of revenue leakages; enhancing capacity building in areas of modern Customs Operations; reinforcing the commitment of Officers and men in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities and assuring to bring to book any erring officer found compromising.

Saidu ensures seizures were successfully accomplished as a result of the renewed determination of the Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.) to rid the country of all forms of illegal importation.

He stated that there will be continuous sensitization for stakeholders on the need to be compliant with extant laws governing Customs activities.

ANTI SMUGGLING

Seizures made within the period are:

1. Twelve (12) x 20 ft containers comprising thirteen thousand, one hundred and eighty (13,180) jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil with DPV of ₦82,517,024.00;

2. Five (5) x 20ft containers comprising of eight thousand, seven hundred and six (8706) cartons of foreign soap worth ₦79,497,617.00;

3. Two (2) containers with specifications 1 x 20ft and 1x 40 ft respectively loaded with fifty-seven thousand, three hundred (57,300) pieces of matches, fifty-nine(59) cartons of matches, one thousand three hundred (1,300) sacks of shovel, one hundred (100) cartons of hook knives, one hundred and seventy –two (172) sacks of diggers) all amounted to ₦52,463,002.00;

4. One (1) x 40ft container loaded with scrap metal of various sizes and types worth ₦5,386,979.00;

5. Forty-one (41) x 20ft containers comprising of one hundred and eighty-one bundles and ten thousand, eight hundred (10,800) packs of corrugated aluminium roofing tiles/sheets and its accessories with DPV of ₦561,753,188.00;

6. One (1) x 20ft container comprising of three hundred and fifteen (315) bales of textiles (wax material) worth ₦18,495,395.00;

7. Sixty-nine(69) bags of imported rice and three hundred and twenty-nine (329) bales of clothing amounted to ₦10,725,658.00;

8. Four (4) x 20ft containers of one hundred and sixty logs of hardwood with DPV of ₦10,342,838.00;

9. One (1) x 20 ft container comprising of five hundred and eighty-eight (588) cartons of battery, eighteen (18) cartons of rolls PVC, eighty (80) bundles of plain cartons and ten (10) keys of gum worth ₦20,654,664.00.

Nonetheless, the Area Controller placed a marching order to ensure that all importers/and their agents are compelled to comply with the extant laws on international trade, reiterated the Service zero tolerance for false declaration of goods or other deliberate infractions; and assured the readiness of the Command to facilitate trade in line with global best practices to all honest and compliant importers/agents.