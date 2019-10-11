Emirates rolls out Nollywood blockbusters for Nigerian travellers

Emirates, the award-winning airline, presents a series of Nollywood blockbusters, specially curated for its discerning Nigerian travelers to give them an unforgettable onboard experience.

With a diverse mix of African and Nollywood films and music, Nigerian customers can fly better and get a taste of home on every Emirates flight from either Lagos or Abuja.

Popular Nollywood movies such as Her Mother’s Man, Chief Daddy, Up North, King of Boys, Papa Joe, and the Intern, can now all be enjoyed on board.

The movies for this month of October features some of Nigeria’s best-known stars such as Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Akin Lewis, Sola Shobowale, Funke Akindele-Bello, Folarin Falana and many others.

Nigerian music also features on ice and customers can look forward to D’banj’s ‘King Don Come’, P-Square’s Shekini & Personally, Pana’s Tekno, Davido’s Fall, and Wizkid’s come closer. are amongst the special musical selection on Emirates’ ICE.

Emirates offers passengers the choice to make their entertainment playlist before they fly.

To help customers plan their trip more effectively, Emirates introduced an innovative new function on its app to allow customers to browse the expansive entertainment catalogue, create bespoke playlists ahead of their flight and then sync it to their seats once on board.

With an inflight entertainment catalogue that boasts of up to 4,500 channels, customers are spoilt for choice.

The award winning inflight entertainment system, offers up to 1,500 movies from all genres and in 44 languages.

The year 2019 has been a stellar year for ice, clinching its 15th consecutive Skytrax win for Best Inflight Entertainment and most recently, its 3rd consecutive APEX Passenger Choice award for Best Entertainment.