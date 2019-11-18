Customs Strike Force intercepts 1,393 cartons of frozen poultry products

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it destroyed imported frozen poultry products seized by the Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force.

The Deputy Comptroller, Zone A, Ikeja, Lagos, Yahaya B.U., in a chat with newsmen, stated that the seized 1,393 cartons of frozen poultry products had a duty paid value of N13,372,800.00.

Yahaya, revealed that the seizure of the smuggled frozen poultry products was due to a combination of the Unit’s intelligence and Enforcement capacity.

He said smugglers were getting sophisticated and the customs has devised means that are more sophisticated in order to counter them and renewed effort to give smugglers a run for their money.

The Deputy Comptroller said it was very obvious that with the border closure, the creeks would be the next options for the smugglers, saying that officers keeping vigil as the command would continue the onslaught until the smugglers retreat.

Yahaya, reiterated that the community relationship between the officers and villages along the coast had been of benefit to the success and it has come to stay.

He added that the availability of operations tools and personnel motivation instills prompt response in the men whenever any alert was raised.

He said that the frozen poultry products totaling 1,393 cartons were being smuggled and conveyed in ten (10) vehicles.

Furthermore, he stated that Nigeria Customs Service maintains that the importation of frozen poultry products remained prohibited and that destruction of the products was in compliance with the Federal Government’s policy on imported poultry products.