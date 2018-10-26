Cycling Lagos 2018: Organisers unveil jersey for Oct. 27 grand finale

Organizers of Cycling Lagos 2018 and its partner Simba Group have unveiled the jersey for the grand finale of the event scheduled for to hold on Saturday October 27, 2018.

The unveiling event was done at the Teslim Balogun Stadium ahead of accreditation that will hold Friday, a day before the grand finale.

The event which is being supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission is expected to feature cyclists in three categories that include; the Corporate Race, Amateur Race and the Celebrity Race.

The celebrity Race is expected to feature the Honourable Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi among other dignitaries.

It will be recalled that the Grand Finale of Cycling Lagos earlier scheduled for August 25, 2018 was postponed due to the closure of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge on that date. The cycling competition has earlier witnessed the Tour of Lagos and the Children Race as part for activities for the event.

Cycling Lagos is being partnered by DSTV, Leadway Assurance, World Stage Limited, Cool FM, Access Bank, JAC Motors, Simba Group, Eko Hotel & Suites and Addefort Limited