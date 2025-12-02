Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect.

In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President,

(Information and Strategy), President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.

President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.