Governor Ademola Adeleke has resigned his membership from the party, with less than 24 hours to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election,

The PDP Chairman in Osun State, Mr Sunday Bisi had on Monday disclosed that the party would not hold the primary election on Tuesday as scheduled due to factional crisis within the party and that Governor Adeleke is no longer interested in picking the party nomination as a result of the crisis.

However, a letter that emerged from the party national Secretariat insisted that the primary election would hold on Tuesday at the Atlantic multipurpose Hall in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the Governor in a letter dated November 4, 2025 which surfaced on Monday evening resigned his membership from the party.

The letter which was addressed to the party Chairmen of Sagba ward 2 in Ede attributed the crisis in the party as the reason behind the governor’s decision.

According to the letter, titled: “Resignation of my membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’ read, “Due to the current crisis of the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my Membership of the People’s Democratic Party with immediate effect.

“I thank the People’s Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the People’s Democratic Party.”