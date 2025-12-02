Northern governors and traditional rulers on Monday called for a six-month suspension of mining activities across the region, blaming illegal mining for the worsening insecurity in many states.

The northern leaders also announced plans to mobilise N228bn to fight bandits terrorising communities across the region.

Under the arrangement, each state and its local governments will contribute N1bn monthly, to be deducted at source under an agreed framework.

This means that the 19 northern states will raise N228bn annually.

They said the fund would provide sustainable financing for joint operations, intelligence-driven interventions and coordinated security responses across the North.

These were contained in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

In recent weeks, multiple school raids have rocked the region, leaving families traumatised and several communities deserted.

No fewer than 500 students and residents have been kidnapped by criminal gangs from schools and communities, forcing authorities to shut down schools in several states.

On November 17, 2025, armed men attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, abducting 24 schoolgirls. The school’s vice-principal was killed during the attack. The students were freed a few days later.

Four days later, on November 21, gunmen invaded St. Mary’s Catholic School in the Papiri community, Agwara LGA of Niger State, abducting hundreds of pupils and staff.

Church and local officials later confirmed that 303 students and 12 teachers were taken away.

The escalating attacks prompted several states to order the temporary closure of schools in Kebbi, Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Katsina and Kwara states. The Federal Government also ordered the closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

In response to the crisis, President Bola Tinubu last Wednesday declared a nationwide security emergency, directing immediate recruitment by the army, police and intelligence agencies.

He also urged the National Assembly to begin the process of legalising state police to curb kidnappings and terrorist attacks.

At Monday’s meeting, the northern leaders endorsed the state policing initiative, reversing decades of political opposition to multi-level policing.

The meeting, chaired by the Governor of Gombe State and NSGF Chairman, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had in attendance the 19 northern governors and chairmen of the 19 states’ traditional councils.

The high-level meeting was attended by Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya( Gombe), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), and Usman Ododo (Kogi), while others were represented by their deputies.

The participants insisted that decentralised policing had become inevitable.

“The Forum reaffirms its wholehearted support and commitment to the establishment of state police,” the communiqué stated, urging federal and state lawmakers from the region to “expedite action for its actualisation.”

On illegal mining, the forum asserted that criminal mining networks were fuelling violence and providing resources for armed groups.

As a corrective measure, they asked President Tinubu to direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining activities to allow for a full audit and revalidation of licences.

“The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria,” it said. “We strongly recommend a suspension of mining exploration for six months to allow proper audit and to arrest the menace of artisanal illegal mining.”

To strengthen the fight against insecurity, the governors also announced the creation of a regional Security Trust Fund.

“Each of the 19 Northern states and their local governments will contribute N1bn monthly, to be deducted at source, into a dedicated security fund. The framework for the fund will be finalised soon,” the communiqué added.

The forum commended the President for securing the release of recently abducted schoolchildren and praised the sacrifices of the armed forces.

They pledged their “renewed and total support” for military action to eliminate insurgent enclaves.

They also extended sympathies to the governments and people of Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kano, Borno and Yobe states over recent killings, abductions and Boko Haram attacks.

Speaking at the opening session, Governor Yahaya warned that insecurity had reached a point where “the future of the northern region is being mortgaged.”

He emphasised that the crisis was multi-layered, driven by years of underdevelopment, weak policing and economic hardship. “The targeting of our schools is a direct assault on our collective future,” he said.

He also warned that failure to address the rising population of out-of-school children and the persistence of the Almajiri system would continue to fuel radicalisation.

The NSGF chairman praised Tinubu for “leaving no stone unturned” in efforts to secure the release of abducted students.

He reiterated that only massive investments in infrastructure — roads, rail lines, power and digital connectivity — would unlock the region’s economic growth.

Yahaya also stressed the governors’ long-standing support for state policing, citing its inclusion in their May 2025 communiqué.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the governors to double their efforts and work with absolute unity to rescue the North from its mounting challenges.

He dismissed speculations that the meeting was an emergency intervention triggered by recent attacks, saying it had been long scheduled for review and assessment.

“This meeting was supposed to be held in September but was put off a couple of times for various reasons. It is not an emergency meeting,” he explained.

The Sultan expressed the full support of the traditional institution for the governors, pledging collaboration in the fight against insecurity, poverty and social dislocation.

“As leaders, we need to tell ourselves the truth. But I want to assure you — just listen to the governors — we are 100 per cent with you in this drive to make the North a better place because we don’t have any other place to be,” he said.

He urged political leaders to resist divisive tendencies and remain open to constructive criticism, saying that “listen to critics. Listen to criticisms. Make amendments whenever they arise.”

Abubakar said traditional rulers would continue offering counsel and support when needed. “You have our confidence, you have our trust. You can reach out to us any time of the day,” he told the governors.

He also renewed his call for continuous prayers for national leaders.“Please pray for our leaders. When you pray for them, and they do good things, we all enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday visited the Proprietor of St. Mary Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, Agwara LGA, Bishop Bulus Yohanna of the Kontagora Diocese.

The NSA was at the school to commiserate with the authorities over the abduction of more than 265 students and teachers.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Bernard Doro, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab.

Ribadu told parents and school officials that the abducted children were safe and would return soon, assuring them that security had been strengthened in the area.

“This is a very solemn and difficult moment for us… Mr President is in pain. He suspended his journey to focus on this,” Ribadu said.

He urged unity in the face of the attack, saying, “Let us not allow bad people to divide us.”

Ribadu praised Bishop Yohanna for his resilience, adding that international partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, were offering support.

“The children will come back safely. Evil will not win,” he assured.

Earlier, Bishop Yohanna thanked the NSA and President Tinubu for their visit and presented a report before proceeding into a closed-door meeting.