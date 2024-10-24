Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, has applauded members of the Legislature for passing the State Human Trafficking Prohibition Bill 2024 into law.

The bill was read for the third time on Wednesday and passed into law at the day’s plenary of the House presided over by the Speaker.

Addressing the plenary after the passage of the bill, the Speaker noted with delight that “the milestone marked a significant step towards combating human trafficking in Delta State.”

He commended members of the state legislature for their “tireless efforts towards ending human trafficking in Delta State.”

He also appreciated stakeholders and experts who contributed to the development of the bill and scrutiny, saying that their unanimous support and commitment are commendable.

The Speaker said, “The significance of good legislation in protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children from exploitation and abuse, can never be overemphasised.”

While expressing optimism for early action from the state executive on the passed bill, the speaker stressed the importance of effective implementation and enforcement of the law to ensure its intended impact.

He also outlined other steps, such as the collaboration of relevant agencies and organisations to establish mechanisms for reporting, investigating, and prosecuting human trafficking cases.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Nkem Nwaeke, in a signed statement, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri on Thursday, further quoted the Speaker as declaring, “At our plenary on Wednesday, we took a bold step towards safeguarding our citizens from the scourge of human trafficking.”

“I commend members for their unwavering support and dedication to this cause. My colleagues and I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that laws passed by the State Assembly translate into tangible positive change for our people,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government said it is taking steps to tackle the issue of human trafficking in the state to reduce the activities to the barest minimum if not eliminated.

The Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, stated this when the Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Edo State, Aganran Alao, paid a visit on Saturday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.