Delta State to establish 19 more technical colleges

The Delta State Government has said it is set to establish 19 more technical colleges in its bid to have technical colleges and vocational centres in the 25 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chinedu Ebie, disclosed this on Tuesday in Asaba, the state capital, during the second edition of the Technical and Vocational Fair, Competition and Project Exhibition.

Ebie noted that the state government was placing a high premium on technical and vocational education with a view to expanding the frontiers of employment generation and wealth creation in the state.

He said, “Nigeria’s long- term economic prospects are being constrained by severe skills shortage in many sectors. If Delta State does not start building capacity in technical and vocational skills, its progress towards achieving sustainable technical and vocational education would be severely challenged.

“If we, as a state, are to continue to compete in the global economy, then we need to have more rigorous and relevant technical colleges and vocational centres. At present, the governor is proposing the establishment of 19 more technical colleges, thereby spreading technical colleges to all the 25 area councils in the state.”

The commissioner stressed that the centres would encourage greater pupil and trainee involvement in the learning process of skills acquisition and self-reliance, which in the long run would boost the state’s economy.

Ebie explained that the purpose of the technical and vocational fair was to showcase the pupils’ knowledge and vocational skills in terms of innovation and performance, thus creating a platform for the assessment of the outcome of the capital investment of the World Bank, European Union and the state government in the provision of modern infrastructure and equipment for technical colleges and vocational training centres. in the state.