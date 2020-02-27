Disgruntled Milwaukee employee kills six in shooting rampage

An employee of Molson Coors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, sacked earlier Wednesday, returned to the site with a gun to enact what the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel described as one of the worst shootings in the city’s history.

No fewer than seven persons were killed, including the gunman, who had embarked on a shooting rampage at the building. .

The Sentinel reported that police were called to the brewery complex at 3939 W. Highland Ave. at 2:11 p.m.

Eight minutes later, employees were notified by email that an active shooter was in or near the second-floor stairwell of the sprawling factory’s Building 4.

Around 4:45 p.m. police reported there was no active threat but the scene was still active, and asked people to say clear of the area. Police also set up a staging area for Molson Coors employees and families in the Harley-Davidson factory parking lot on Juneau Avenue.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It is a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at the scene at 4:30 p.m.

The brewery was on lock-down, according to Twitter users whose spouses work inside. Other nearby businesses and schools also were not allowing people in or out.