Nigeria’s dream of reaching the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico ended on Sunday in an agonising 4-3 penalty shootout defeat against DR Congo in the final of the African play-off in Rabat, Morocco.

Both countries were seeking a spot at the inter-continental play-off after coming through the battle of the best second-placed teams from the qualifying series.

Eric Chelle made two changes to the winning team against Gabon, dropping Akor Adams and Bright Osayi-Samuel for Semi Ajayi and Frank Onyeka. Onyeka formed a midfield trio with Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, while Ajayi’s inclusion into the heart of the defence saw the impressive Benjamin Fredrick move to right back.

Onyeka repaid Chelle’s trust by firing Nigeria ahead in the third minute. He was quick to react to a failed clearance by the DR Congo’s defence from a Zaidu Sanusi’s cross, and his shot took a deflection to beat Lionel Mpasi-Nzau in goal for the Leopards.

As the Super Eagles fumbled two half-chances to double their advantage, DR Congo didn’t back down, finding their way back into the game in the 32nd minute through Meschack Elia.

After stealing the ball from the midfield, Elia was set free in the area by Cedric Bakambu, and he made no mistake with a lovely finish into the right side of the net to restore parity.

The second half began with more surprises for Nigeria, as Chelle replaced Osimhen, perhaps due to injury, with Adams.

Nwabali denied Bakambu at the near post in the 54th minute as the Real Betis striker attempted to sneak a corner kick into the keeper’s bottom right corner.

Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke also came on for Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze in the early stages of the second half but the switches weren’t enough to curtail the Leopards.

While Nigeria barely created any chance to split their opponents, there was panic at the back for the Eagles in the 83rd minute when Nwabali almost gifted the Leopards a goal, but he went down to make a vital block before the offside flag came to his rescue.

Three days after they were stretched against Gabon, Chelle’s men had to endure another 30 minutes of extra time against DR Congo, and that spelled more struggles for them.

DR Congo had the ball at the back of the net twice in extra time, but their joy was short-lived due to fouls in the build-ups. Fiston Mayele fouled Nwabali before poking home a loose ball in the 95th minute, before Noah Sadiki’s dangerous play against Onyemachi saved the Eagles’ blushes in the 110th minute.

The Leopard still almost nicked it just before the penalty shootout, but Nwabali kept out Chancel Mbemba’s dipping header with a big hand.

Although he didn’t cover himself in glory during open play, Nwabali made two saves to keep Nigeria in the shootout after Calvin Basses and Simon missed the first two kicks for Nigeria, while Sevilla duo Adams and Ejuke as well as Onyemaechi scored theirs to keep the shootout at 3-3.

Timothy Fayulu denied Semi Ajayi with the sixth spot kick and captain Mbemba roofed the last ball for DR Congo to end Nigeria’s dream of advancing to the inter-continental play-off.

The last play-off tournament involving six teams – one each from AFC (Asia Football Confederation), CAF – which has been taken by DR Congo, CONMEBOL (South America), and OFC (Oceania) and two from CONCACAF (North Central America and Caribbean Association Football) – will be held in Mexico by March 2026 to decide the last two FIFA World Cup berths.

Bolivia (CONMEBOL) and New Caledonia (OFC) have already joined DR Congo in that tournament as countries from CONCACAF and AFC are expected to complete the lineup.