The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has rejected Saturday’s expulsion of prominent party leaders at a convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

This is even as four state chapters of the party have rejected the outcome of the convention, in what observers see as a revolt against Gov Seyi Makinde’s bid to exert his control of the party.

Over 3,000 delegates gathered in the ancient city of Ibadan on Saturday to elect new leaders for the main opposition party despite conflicting court orders.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Friday ordered the PDP to suspend its national convention and restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from monitoring the same.

Delivering judgment in the suit instituted by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, Justice Peter Lifu stopped INEC from supervising, monitoring or recognising any convention conducted by the PDP without including the plaintiff as a contestant.

Justice Lifu held that evidence before the court established that Lamido was unjustly denied the opportunity to obtain a nomination form to contest for the position of National Chairman of the party, in violation of the PDP Constitution and its internal regulations.

The court further affirmed that the PDP was duty-bound to create opportunities for its members to serve by adopting deliberate measures that enable them to pursue their political aspirations.

As a consequential order, Justice Lifu directed that the planned convention be put on hold to allow Lamido to obtain the nomination form, mobilise supporters and conduct his campaign.

“An order is hereby made that before any convention is held, the PDP is to make nomination forms available to the plaintiff.

“In the light of the above, it is hereby held that the convention be put on hold for the plaintiff to obtain a nomination form, campaign and mobilise supporters,” the judge declared.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Justice Lifu delivered a similar ruling restraining the PDP from holding the convention, which was intended to elect new national officers to lead the party.

Lamido, through his counsel, Jephthah Njikonye, SAN, had filed an ex parte motion, seeking an interim injunction to stop the convention pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The former governor, in his suit, stated that if the PDP is not restrained, the party would be violating its constitution and, by implication, denying him the opportunity to contest for the position of national chairman, a position he claimed he is eminently qualified to seek.

Justice Lifu, while delivering a ruling in the motion, held that the plaintiff’s application had merit and consequently restrained the PDP from convening the event, pending the determination of the substantive matter before the court.

He argued that there’s no reason to depart from an earlier ruling delivered by Justice James Omotosho of the same court on October 31, 2025, which similarly halted the PDP’s planned convention and restrained INEC from participating.

However, in a conflicting order, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan permitted the PDP to proceed with the convention.

Justice Ladiran Akintola approved the convention while ruling on an ex parte application filed by an Oyo PDP member, Mr Folahan Adelabi, and directed INEC to attend and monitor the convention for the election of new national officers.

The conflicting court orders effectively balkanised the party into two factions-one loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike and the other, backed by the PDP governors and other party organs.

During the convention at Ibadan, the party, following the adoption of a motion moved by its former Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Bode George, expelled Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, ex-National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih and a handful of others.

However, one of the PDP leaders expelled at the convention, Abdulrahman Mohammed, described the development as laughable, vowing to carry on with his duties as the Acting National Chairman.

Mohammed was named the Acting chair after the faction loyal to Wike suspended the former National Chairman, Umar Damagum and the entire National Working Committee.

Speaking on Sunday, Mohammed vowed to continue in office, stressing that no convention was held in Ibadan.

“What happened in Ibadan was not a convention. It was held in violation of a valid court order. Nigerians should not lose sleep because the PDP remains on course to offer them good governance.

“It is laughable that people who violated court orders would, in that violation, announce the expulsion of party leaders like us. They had no power to expel us in the first instance. All we can say is that very soon, we will continue in the day-to-day running of our party affairs,” he said.

Asked if he would challenge his expulsion in court, Mohammed said, “What is there to challenge? What happened was illegal.”

Similarly, Umar Bature, who until recently was the PDP’s National Organising Secretary, said what took place in Ibadan was an act of illegality even as he vowed to discharge his role until December 8, 2025, when the tenure of the Damagum-led NWC is expected to elapse.

In a telephone interview, Bature said that “what they called a convention was illegal, and all actions taken remain illegal. There is nothing to challenge.”

In a separate interview with our correspondent, a member of the Wike-led bloc and incumbent Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolor, pointed out that the expulsion of Wike and others cannot stand, given that the convention where the decision was taken “Violated a court order.”

He said, “Those three or four governors went to Ibadan to entertain themselves. So, all they did there was for the purpose of entertainment. How can they be talking about expelling anybody when they had no right to hold the convention in the first place?

“Out of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, only 17 states had their delegates accredited for their so-called convention. 17 state chapters cannot conduct a valid convention for the PDP.”

On the way out for the party, Osadolor urged Governor Makinde, who led other PDP leaders to Ibadan, to apologise to party leaders across the country and join hands with others to reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 general election.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of the party has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for boycotting the party’s national convention held in Ibadan.

The party also said the outcome and decisions reached at what it termed the illegal convention would not stand because it disobeyed two standing court judgements.’’

The Rivers State chapter, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its Publicity Secretary, Kenneth Yowika, on Sunday, described the convention as a sham, saying the reasons advanced by two court rulings stopping the convention cannot be faulted.

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State, under the headship of Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron, has hailed the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission to boycott the illegal and invalid Ibadan Convention, and uphold the rule of law, calling it a victory for democracy. This has given respite to those of us who still believe that the right thing can be done, even in the face of provocation.

“As a party which preaches democracy, it behoves every right-thinking member to distance themselves from the sham and charade displayed at Ibadan, where they disregarded two subsisting court judgements. INEC received the Federal High Court judgement by Justice Omotosho, halting the convention due to disobedience of its own rules.

“Justice Omotosho based his ruling on the failure of the party’s leadership to have its designated officials sign the notice of the convention before sending it to INEC. As a result, the judge barred INEC from monitoring the convention.”

It continued, “The PDP Rivers State chapter, also thanked INEC for acknowledging the judgment of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja, which was instituted by Sule Lamido.

“This ruling halted the convention on the 15th and 16th, citing Lamido’s inability to obtain a nomination form to vie for the position of National Chairman at the convention, instead, choosing to rely on an ex parte order procured through the back door, which cannot be placed above a valid extant ruling delivered by a competent court.”

Similarly, the Akwa State chapter of the party has dissociated itself from the Ibadan convention, describing it as ill-fated and unlawful

It, however, hailed INEC for its decision to boycott the event.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Edwin Ebiese, in Uyo, on Sunday, said INEC’s decision indicated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.

The statement read,’’ As a party that espouses democratic values, it is imperative that every member of sound judgment renounce the charade perpetrated in Ibadan, where two subsisting court judgments were brazenly disregarded.

“Notably, the Federal High Court, where Justice Omotosho had explicitly halted the convention due to the party’s leadership failure to adhere to its own rules, specifically the non-compliance with the requirement for designated officials to sign the notice of convention before submission to INEC.

“We commend INEC for acknowledging the judgment of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court 9, Abuja, instituted by Sule Lamido, which barred the convention from holding on November 15 and 16

“This ruling underscores the importance of respecting the constitution and electoral laws, thereby exposing the Ibadan gathering as a mere social event devoid of legal validity.

‘’It is perturbing that some individuals within our party, erstwhile champions of democracy, have chosen to flout the very principles we have long espoused.”

“Nevertheless, we remain resolute in our determination to join forces with true democrats to reclaim our party from those seeking to destroy it for personal gain.

‘’Holding a convention in blatant disregard of a valid court order, despite warnings from esteemed stakeholders, is a recipe for crisis and destruction.

“Consequently, any decisions and actions emanating from the purported convention are null and void, and will be treated as such.’’

In the same vein, the leadership of the Jigawa State chapter of the PDP has denied sending delegates to the Ibadan convention.

While denouncing and issuing the alert on alleged participation of its members, the Chairman of Jigawa State Chapter of the PDP, Babandi Gumel, in a statement posted on his personal Facebook account on Saturday night, said the chapter remains steadfast in boycotting the Ibadan convention, in line with the Federal High Court’s judgement restoring the rights of the party leader, Sule Lamido, to contest the chairmanship.

“These impostors do not represent us; Jigawa PDP is committed to genuine reconciliation and legal processes that unite, not divide, our great party,” Gumel affirmed, urging members and the public to disregard any fraudulent claims and focus on resolving the national crisis through dialogue.

A former presidential candidate and founding member of the PDP, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, warned that Nigeria’s democracy faces danger if the lingering crisis within the party is not urgently resolved.

Olawepo-Hashim issued the warning in a statement made available to The PUNCH on Sunday in Ilorin, Kwara State, against the backdrop of the controversial convention, which was held in Ibadan on Saturday.

Reflecting on the party’s history, Olawepo-Hashim noted that the PDP’s founding 27 years ago symbolised a rare moment of political consensus and maturity in Nigeria.

He recalled that the party emerged from the merger of more than 13 political associations, brought together through “dialogue, broad consultation, and a deep spirit of inclusion.’’

“The founding fathers of the PDP deliberately built a platform capable of preventing further military intervention in governance, safeguarding national unity, and strengthening federalism.

“This inclusive foundation gave the PDP an early advantage, enabling it to win nearly two-thirds of elective positions in the December 1998 local government elections, a milestone that helped stabilise Nigeria’s returning democratic order in 1999,” he said.

The PDP chieftain expressed concern that the party has strayed dangerously from those values.

He said the ongoing “fragmentation, court-induced confusion, and exclusionary politics” contradict the principles that once made the party a strong national institution.

“Inclusion, not exclusion, is the tradition of the PDP,” he said. “We must strive to bring all sides back to the table to save the PDP and save Nigeria’s democracy.”

He urged party leaders to prioritise unity and meaningful reconciliation, insisting that “we must not leave anyone behind.”

Olawepo-Hashim added that this period should not be one of expulsion but of reconciliation and expansion.

Speaking on Sunday, a chieftain of the PDP, Chief Bode George, dismissed claims by the Wike bloc that only 17 States had their delegates accredited for the convention.

He said, “Were they (Wike camp) at the convention? It is a lie. Every state, plus the FCT, participated in the election of our new leaders. We are celebrating because the PDP is back.”

He called on the FCT Minister to take advantage of his expulsion to join the APC and support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid without hesitation.

“It is time for him to man up and leave. We have helped him by expelling him. What else is he waiting for?” he asked.

On whether INEC monitored the convention, the elder statesman urged the electoral commission to focus on its election duty, stating that “The stadium was filled with people. What is important is that INEC should focus on conducting credible elections for Nigerians.” – Punch.