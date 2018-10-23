DSS denies aiding Kanu’s escape from Nigeria

…IPOB leader not in Jerusalem, says Israeli govt

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied report insinuating some of his personnel aided the self acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to escape from Nigeria, when operatives of security agencies, including the army invaded his family home in Umuahia, Abia State last year.

The whereabouts of Kanu had been a mystery since the September 14, 2017 military invasion, forcing his lawyer and sureties who guaranteed his bail to trade blame over his whereabouts even as some claimed he must have been killed during the attack.

However, following the sudden reappearance of Kanu in Israel, questions have been raised as to how he was able to escape from Nigeria, with report fingering some operatives of the DSS.

But reacting through its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the agency refuted the report which it described as fake, malicious and intended to malign the DSS.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the malicious report suggesting that five (5) of its personnel allegedly aided Nnamdi KANU, the self acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to escape his abode in Umuahia, Abia State on 14th September, 2017.

“The Service wishes to state that the news is fake, mischievous and defamatory. It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the originators. The public should, by now, have noted the antics of Kanu, IPOB and their collaborators whose stock in trade is to peddle unfounded rumours, gossips and qqq aimed at subverting the government, its key agencies and officials.

“The DSS is aware that some unscrupulous elements are keen on exploiting the situation to constitute a nuisance to the freedoms of all persons as guaranteed in the Constitution and as well disrupt the forthcoming general elections. The DSS will not idly standby and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims”, the statement read.

The agency however reassured residents of their safety and its commitment to provide the enabling environment for peace and stability in the country.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government, yesterday, said there was no evidence of the appearance of the IPOB leader in Israel.

The Israeli government said the pictures and videos showing Nnamdi Kanu praying in Israel could be old.

Speaking during an interaction with some African journalists in Jerusalem, the spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon said there was no evidence that the leader of IPOB was in their country of recent.

“There are no details about his recent visit to this country yet,” Nashon said adding that the pictures and videos could be old ones.

Speaking on their relationship with Africa, Nashon said Israel had been misconstrued, adding that they were getting back to their old friends.

“Our relationship with Africa is extremely important,” he noted, insisting that the continent stands to benefit more from Israel.

“Israel is a peaceful nation that believes in the process of the world at this changing times,” Emmanuel disclosed, adding that they have different religions such as Judaism, Christianity and Islam that live peacefully with one another.

“Jerusalem is one of the great cities in the world. We are considering a lot of networks with Africa and African journalists will get direct contact with Israel journalists so that you don’t need to take news from agencies,” Nashon said.