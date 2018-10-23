Lagos Assembly denies plot to impeach Gov. Ambode

…as Edo Assembly removes deputy Speaker amid gunshots

The Lagos State House of Assembl on Monday debunked speculations that it was plotting to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Speaking on the floor of the house at the beginning of plenary, the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said there was no truth in the rumour.

Obasa said that he received telephone calls and enquiries from prominent members of the public over the rumoured impeachment moves against Ambode.

According to him, the Solidarity Group of Nigeria and a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, led by one Fuad Oki has been insinuating that lawmakers in the state were threatening Ambode to open the state’s treasury.

The speaker said the rumour was a lie.

“We are not embarking on any impeachment process against the governor now.”

He revealed that the actions and inactions of the governor would determine whether the House of Assembly would impeach him or not.

“Even at that, impeachment is constitutional, so many speakers, senate presidents, presidents and others have been impeached all over the world.

“So, nobody can threaten us, if it happens, because we are representatives of the people.

“We don’t need the wailers to guide us in performing our duties. It is not out of place for us to do our job,” Obasa said.

Meanwhile, the Edo House of Assembly on Monday removed its the Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoror, after he was impeached for corruption, misappropriation of funds and act capable of destabilising the House.

Edoror was also suspended for three months.

Mr. Justin Okonobo, member representing APC Igueben constituency, was elected the new deputy Speaker.

Also suspended alongside the deputy Speaker for three months were Messrs Foly Ogedengbe, member representing APC Owan East; and Mr. Ganiyu Audu, member representing APC Etsako West 1 constituencies.

Messrs Ogedengbe and Audu were suspended for unruly behaviour.

The impeachment followed a motion moved by the chief whip, Iyoha Osaigbovo, member representing APC Oredo East and seconded by Mr. Emmanuel Agbaje, member representing APC Akoko-Edo 11 constituency.

Osaigbovo said: “Mr. Speaker, there is an impeachment motion before me and duly signed by 16 members of the House.

“Members who signed have found the deputy Speaker to be corrupt and engaging in act capable of destabilising the House.”

Addressing newsmen shortly after the impeachment, the Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto said: “We needed to have a new deputy Speaker because of the excesses of the impeached deputy Speaker.

“I and 20 other members of the House remain committed to the All Progressives Congress and cannot leave the party.

‘‘We are even more committed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, here were heavy shooting and fighting at the Edo State House of Assembly over a move to remove the Speaker, Hon Kabiru Adjoto.

Several thugs reportedly invaded the assembly and chased some lawmakers away.

Two lawmakers of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), M.D Igbas and Hon Iluobe were seen fleeing with their security personnel.

Three persons were said to have been injured in the fracas.