DSS nabs man behind Buhari’s phantom wedding

January 3, 2020 0

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of one Kabiru Mohammed the alleged mastermind of the phantom marriage between the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and the Minister of Humanitarian Services, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Mohammed, who hails from Kano State was arrested after several months of painstaking investigations by DSS operatives.

Confirming the arrest, DSS Spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunaya said, “Yes, we’ve arrested the suspect, Kabiru Mohammed.

The suspect is believed to be behind the sensational fake news complete with a widely-circulated invitation card inviting guests to the wedding which never existed. – Punch.

