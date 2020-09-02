DSS, Police, deny inviting Don Jazzy, other entertainers for questioning

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Lagos State Police Command have denied inviting any entertainer for questioning.

Earlier today, a report went viral stating that the DSS and the Lagos Police Command invited some popular celebrities concerning political statements they made on social media.

Some of the celebrities reportedly quizzed by the law enforcement agencies were music producer, Don Jazzy, and singer Tiwa Savage. They were said to have been invited to the Lagos office of the DSS for questioning.

The report also said they were later summoned alongside singers Yemi Alade and Waje by Zubairu Muazu, referred to in the report as “the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.”

Muazu was reported to have warned the singers to steer clear of political comments so as to avoid the anger of the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya, refuted the development, saying, “We didn’t invite any musician.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said that Zubairu Muazu, who was said to have invited the singers, “ceased being CP more than 10 months ago.”

He said, “The present CP is Hakeem Odumosu, who came in November last year.”

Continuing, Elkana said, “Zubairu Muazu has even retired from service; he retired as an AIG.”

When asked to confirm if the celebrities were invited by the Lagos State Police Command, Elkana said, “I’m not aware of any invitation.”

A source in Don Jazzy’s camp who was reached for confirmation said he was not aware of any DSS invitation.

According to him, “Don Jazzy is free. He is not with the DSS. I am not aware of such an incident.”

Also, in what appeared to be a refutation of the said invite, Don Jazzy, via his verified Twitter handle @DONJAZZY, tweeted on Wednesday:

“What’s the meaning of quiz o?” – Punch.