Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has imposed a curfew in Amasiri community from 2 p.m. to 10 a.m. every day following the boundary crisis that led to the killing of four persons at Okporojọr Village in Oso Edda in Edda local government area of the state.

Nwifuru directed that all government amenities in Amasiri, including schools, both private and public, be closed down with immediate effect, and that all teachers and tutors be posted to other schools and communities outside Amasiri with immediate effect.

The governor, who announced this after the emergency meeting of the Ebonyi State Security Council held at the governor’s office, Centenary City, Abakaliki, said the council advised the government of Ebonyi State to immediately dethrone all traditional rulers in the Amasiri clan or communities.

“The government also agreed on the advice of the council and dethroned the two traditional rulers. The letters of their dethronement will be issued to them today.

“The council also directed that all the development union executive and the village heads, women leaders, youth leaders, peer groups in all the communities or any other organization in all the communities and hamlets be dissolved immediately.

“Government agreed with the council’s directive and dissolved all the Executives of the Development Union, the village heads, women leaders, women groups, youth leaders and youth groups, youth organization, women organization, peer group organization and any other organization in the Amasiri clan.

“The council also directed that the local government chairman of Afikpo local government, Ivo local government, Ohaozara local government and Onicha local government should take over the activities of government in Amasiri community with immediate effect.

“The council also directed that security agencies should swing into action and immediately bring the culprits to book and recover the slain heads.

“The council also advised the government of Ebonyi state to send an executive bill to the house of assembly for the repeal of the local government and development center law that created Amasiri development center, and remove Amasiri development center from the development centers of Ebonyi state.

The government of Ebonyi state agreed on the directive of the council, and a bill for a law to repeal the local government and development center law of Ebonyi state of 2015 has been prepared to send to the house of assembly to delete Amasiri Development Center from the Development Centers in Ebonyi state.

“The government of Ebonyi state agreed with the directive of the council and has directed the Commissioner for local government and the Commissioner for education to immediately implement the directive of the council.

“As of today, there will be no school in Amasiri, and there will be no development center in Amasiri.

The council also directed the government to impose a curfew in Amasiri with immediate effects and all markets, shops, businesses, quarries, and banks should shut down from 2 p.m. to 10 a.m. every day.

“The council also directed the law enforcement agencies to recover the beheaded heads of the victims of the Okporojo crisis at all costs. The council also directed the law enforcement agency to implement the council’s resolution with immediate effects” he stated.