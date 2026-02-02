Sahara Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, will promote energy security, collaboration, and innovation tailored to Africa at the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026, scheduled for February 2–5 in Abuja.

The Summit brings together global leaders and policymakers under the theme “Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing Our Shared Future.”

With more than three decades of shaping Africa’s energy landscape, Sahara Group’s participation reflects its long‑standing commitment to expanding access to cleaner, reliable energy while advancing innovation, operational excellence, and competitiveness across the continent.

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said Sahara will use the platform to reinforce the continent’s need for a stronger, agile, and resilient energy sector. ”Africa can utilise platforms such as the NIES to accelerate dialogue and coordinated actions aimed at transforming and guiding the continent’s energy sector towards global competitiveness, sustainability, and shared prosperity.”

He stated that Sahara’s delegation at the Summit will also highlight the alignment of regulations, the scaling of local enterprises, and investment in human capital, particularly within the Upstream sector where Sahara continues to demonstrate leadership through responsible exploration and production practices.

Sahara’s senior technical and commercial leaders will feature on high‑level panels covering local content, policy harmonisation, and gas‑driven industrialisation.

Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer, Asharami Energy (A Sahara Group Upstream Company), joins the panel “Empowering Local Services, African Entrepreneurs & Multinational Partnerships,” where he will emphasise the need to scale indigenous capacity, strengthen local service ecosystems, and deepen partnerships that reduce operational bottlenecks and support resilience.

Dr. Tosin Etomi, Head of Commercial & Planning, Asharami Energy will speak on “One Africa, One Regulatory Voice: Aligning Policies for Continental Prosperity and Investment,” advocating seamless regulatory coordination, predictable fiscal regimes, and regional integration to attract capital and enable cross‑border energy growth.

Mariah Lucciano‑Gabriel, Head of Integrated Gas Ventures at Asharami Energy, will contribute to “Gas for Growth: Milestones, Momentum and the Road Ahead,” highlighting gas as a catalyst for Africa’s industrialisation, energy access expansion, and balanced transition pathways.

Together, these contributions will underline Sahara’s long‑standing advocacy for collaboration as the cornerstone of Africa’s energy future. Strengthened alliances among operators, regulators, investors, and technology partners will be vital for achieving responsible development, security of supply, and enhanced competitiveness across regional value chains.

With operations spanning upstream, midstream, downstream, power, trading, and infrastructure across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Sahara Group remains committed to bringing energy to life responsibly while championing Africa‑centric solutions grounded in innovation and impact.