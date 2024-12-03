Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Monday threatened to sack any worker who does not go to work within 72 hours, adding that not only will he replace them, but those involved will not be paid their salary.

Briefing journalists in his office in Abakaliki on the one-week warning strike embarked upon by the Labour Union in the state, Governor Nwifuru insisted that he is not owing any workers in the state, questioning the reason for the warning strike.

It was recalled that the Labour Union in the state on Sunday directed workers to embark on a one-week warning strike over what they tagged the non-implementation of the proper new minimum wage.

The governor said that he has directed all commissioners, including all agencies and departments of government, to be in their offices and record the people that come to work, adding that he will not pay those who did not come to work.

Nwifuru insisted that his administration has implemented the new minimum wage as directed by the President, adding that he is paying the new minimum wage according to the agreement and constitution of the country.

His words: “If you don’t go to work, not only will I not pay you salary, but I will replace you within 72 hours in your office. As far as I am not guilty, I am not owing you.”

“I am paying you what is supposed to be paid according to the agreement and constitution, so if you don’t go to work within 72 hours, I will replace you. And I have called the chairman of the Civil Service Commission.”

“I have directed all the commissioners to go to their offices. All the agencies, all the departments of government must be in their offices and record the people that come to work.”

“And those are the people I will pay through table payment by the number of days you attend to your duty in your office. If you don’t want to come to work, you should forget about the state government.”