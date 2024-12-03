The Kwara State Ministry of Finance has addressed the ongoing delay in the disbursement of November salaries and bonuses for some state government workers.

The ministry said many workers have already received their payments, while others are still in the process of being credited.

The delay primarily affects those who have not completed their registration with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA), as mandated by the state government.

The Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru, explained in a statement on Monday that the November salary and bonus payments were being processed in batches, with priority given to employees who had completed their KWSRRA registration.

The government had announced the KWSRRA registration requirement earlier in the year, providing workers with a six-month window to comply.

Nuru urged state workers who have not received their payment to visit the nearest KWSRRA office to resolve any pending issues.

“The state government has since started disbursing the salary for the month of November, and many workers have received payments across MDAs. The bonus will follow shortly after, as before,” Nuru said.

“Being the first since KWSRRA registration was implemented, the disbursement is done in batches as the government carefully inputs updated data and biometrics of each worker into the payroll.”

This exercise is to encourage data-driven planning and resource allocation, strengthen the integrity of the payroll, deepen efficiency and public accountability, and promote public safety.

He said, “State workers who do not see their payment may need to visit the nearest KWSRRA office for registration. This is in the interest of everyone.”

The government also said that local government workers and SUBEB teachers are already being paid in the same manner after KWSRRA clearance.

He added, “The directive requiring all state employees, including those in the 16 local government areas, to register with the KWSRRA is a strategic step toward improving accountability and service delivery. This registration has been open for over six months, allowing sufficient time for compliance.”

The government remains committed to the culture of prompt payment of salary, for which the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration is known, according to the statement.