Following several reports of rape, theft, and other social vices against road users in the state by tricycle operators known as keke, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Tuesday launched a digitally enabled cab system to render a comfortable and regulated taxi service to the people.

Speaking at the formal launch of the Ebonyi Cab Service (EBOCAB), at the Corporate Headquarters, Ogoja Road by Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, Governor Nwifuru explained that the establishment of EBOCAB is informed by the touting, harassment, theft, and intimidation of commuters by some tricycle riders at the Ebonyi State International Market.

To end the scary development, Governor Nwifuru explained he had to establish EBOCAB to provide smart and cost-effective transport alternatives to the people.

Leveraging technology, Nwifuru said that the cab service uses a telecommunication network to connect users to drivers within the metropolis in less than five minutes, the Governor said.

The fleet is made up of 60 brand new pick-up vans and 30 units of Sports Utility Vehicles to serve air travelers using the state’s airport.

Earlier, Henry Okemiri, the General Manager, EBOCAB, called on the people to download the mobile app, “EBOCAB,” a requisite for the services.