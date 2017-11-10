Ecobank takes financial literacy to youths

Ecobank Nigeria is mentoring students in various secondary schools across the country on the importance of savings as part of events marking 2017 World Savings Day.

At Government Girls Unity College, Damaturu, Yobe State, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Charles Kie, spoke on the theme: “Our future starts with savings”, the pan-African lender said in a statement on Thursday.

Kie emphasised the need for students and youths to imbibe savings culture, stating that it would enhance their financial independence and empowerment in life.

Kie, who was represented by the Area Manager, North East, Public Sector, Umar Bako, tutored the students on effective resource management, benefits of saving for the future and various financial planning techniques, the statement added.

He added that it was part of Ecobank’s contributions to safeguarding the future of the younger generation.

He said, “Savings is very important for you. It does not only help you to be financially independent but also secures your future.”