Economy: We’re not placing cap on childbirth – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday, denied that the Federal Government was going to put a cap on the number of children that a woman could have.

On her Twitter handle, @ZShamsuna, Ahmed said, the government only has plans to encourage traditional and religious leaders to talk to their members about child spacing.

Her tweet read, “The federal government has been engaging critical stakeholders like traditional and religious leaders to advise their members on child spacing. We never said we are placing a cap on childbirth. What is child spacing? This is a healthy practice of waiting between pregnancies.”

Ahmed at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, on Tuesday, said that the Federal Government was working hard to come out with a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in Nigeria.