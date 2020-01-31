Edo saga: If it takes crisis to win elections, we need more crisis – Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has boasted that the speculated crises rocking the ruling party did not reflect in the party’s electoral victories in the polls conducted so far.

The APC boss, who dropped the hint while playing host to Kano State chapter of the party recently, also joked that if a crisis is what it takes to win elections, he would not mind the continuation of more crises.

While addressing a delegation led by the Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, Oshiomhole quipped: “On my part, the victories we recorded especially in this rerun election is very timely.

“When I pick up newspapers and see where they are writing that APC is in crisis, and by the time you turn to the next page they will announce that APC has won this or that elections, I was like if crisis is what it takes to win elections, maybe we will continue to be in crisis.

“But I also know that at the heart of electioneering and partisan contestation is the capacity of a political party to approach the election in a united front, canvas and win,” he said.

Speaking during the event, Kano State governor said: “We are here to present to you the certificate of return of Alhassan Ado Doguwa who was also the House Leader. This certificate is very important to us because it is a certificate that is carrying two caps.

“One, it is carrying the cap for him to be the member of National Assembly and the other cap, he was the Majority Leader and now he is an applicant. By the grace of Allah, our national chairman, I hereby present you the certificate,” he said.

Pledging the loyalty of the state chapter of the party, Dogowa said: “We want to let you know that the government, the governor and the people of Kano State under the aegis of our proud party, the APC, remain faithful and loyal to your leadership as chairman of the APC in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” – The Sun.