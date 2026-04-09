The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked a circulating wanted poster featuring popular Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, describing the document as fake and misleading.

The anti-graft agency made the clarification on Thursday via its official social media platforms, stamping the viral poster with “FAKE NEWS” and warning the perpetrators to stop the act immediately.

“Clout chaser, stop this now!” the EFCC wrote in the caption accompanying the post.

The doctored poster, which spread rapidly across social media, bore the official EFCC logo and falsely claimed that Sabinus, aged 43, was wanted for obtaining money by false pretence.

It also listed a purported last known address as 13/14 Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The poster’s design and format closely mimicked the standard style used by the EFCC when declaring individuals wanted, lending it an air of authenticity that contributed to its wide circulation.

The commission did not reveal whether it had identified the person or group behind the fake poster.

Sabinus, renowned for his humorous skits and online comedy content, commands a massive following both in Nigeria and the diaspora.

He is yet to publicly comment on the incident as of the time of this report.

The EFCC has consistently cautioned Nigerians against spreading fake news and urged the public to always verify information from its official channels before sharing or reacting to such content.