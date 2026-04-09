The Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) has dismissed reports that it banned Burna Boy’s music from playlists following a physical altercation between the singer and DJ Tunez.

In a statement issued on Thursday by DJAN National President, Prince Akim Edeh, the association described the reports as “false and misleading” and advised media platforms to stop spreading the falsehood.

DJAN distanced itself from the reports, condemning the unauthorised use of its logo to support the claims.

The statement read in part, “The Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) has noted with grave concern reports surrounding a recent incident involving a Disc Jockey and Burna Boy. As a body dedicated to the growth and integrity of the entertainment industry, we maintain a firm and unwavering stance against any form of violence or physical confrontation.”

The association said it was monitoring ongoing investigations into the incident and remains committed to fostering a healthy music environment.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and await the conclusion of any ongoing investigations. DJAN remains committed to fostering a healthy and collaborative environment between all practitioners and performing artists within the music space. We urge the public to remain calm and allow the relevant authorities to investigate the matter”.

DJAN also clarified that DJ Tunez is not a registered member of the association, and emphasised that it didn’t ban Burna Boy’s music and has no intention of doing so. “We didn’t and have no intention to place ban on Burna Boy’s music or any other artist”, the statement added.