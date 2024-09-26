Egbin Power continues its unwavering commitment to promoting academic excellence and sustainable development through its annual scholarship programme. In its 9th edition, the initiative welcomed a new cohort of beneficiaries, reinforcing the company’s dedication to supporting the educational aspirations of children in its host communities.

The Awards underscore Egbin Power’s mission of fostering the growth of future leaders, thinkers, and innovators.

The scholarship programme, which aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), provides access to inclusive, equitable, and quality education, thereby contributing to learning opportunities for children and youth.

Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, emphasized the impact of the scholarship over the years, noting that it has empowered students to achieve academic excellence and build the confidence necessary to unlock their full potential.

“Education is not a privilege, it is a fundamental right that every child deserves,” said Bounour.

“We recognize the pivotal role parents, guardians, and teachers play in nurturing these young minds. Their steadfast support and guidance form the foundation of the children’s success. At Egbin Power, we believe that education is a powerful tool for transformation. Through initiatives like this, we aim to contribute to the long-term development of our communities and nation. The success of these students is a testament to that commitment, and their achievements are our collective success”, Bounour added.

Bounour further reiterated Egbin Power’s resolve to continue investing in the future of Nigerian youth, stating, “In alignment with SDG 4, we will persist in fostering opportunities for young people to thrive, because we know that the future of our nation depends on the next generation.”

This year, 14 students emerged as the latest beneficiaries of the prestigious scholarship. The programme covers tuition, textbooks, uniforms, and provides each student with a high-quality tablet for accessing e-textbooks. The students will be admitted into Powerfields Schools, an institution owned by Egbin Power that offers nursery, primary, and secondary education within the secure environment of the power plant.

Egbin Power’s scholarship initiative has consistently attracted hundreds of students annually. It features a dynamic range of activities including boot camps, educational fairs, and games that aim to develop problem-solving skills, teamwork, and social abilities in participants.

Speaking at the event, the Administrator of Powerfields Schools, Ngozi Emezue, emphasized how the initiative has provided invaluable support to families and students, enabling them to pursue their academic goals with confidence. She thanked Egbin Power for establishing the scholarship programme, highlighting its transformative impact on the community, particularly during these challenging economic times.

“Egbin Power has brought joy to many parents, easing the financial strain on families and giving students the chance to excel in a conducive learning environment,” she remarked. “We are proud to be part of this journey, and we thank Egbin Power for their continuous generosity and unwavering support.”

She also acknowledged the hard work of the teachers and school management, whose dedication has ensured outstanding academic performance. “All our current scholarship students surpassed the required academic benchmarks, and that’s a testament to the exceptional effort of our mentors,” she added.

The parents of the awardees also expressed their appreciation. Abdullahi Shuaibu, father of one of the recipients, said, “Egbin Power has greatly relieved the financial burden on families like mine. I am deeply grateful, and I pray that the company continues to flourish for the good it is doing in our community.”

One of the scholarship recipients, Fatima Abdullahi, shared her joy and appreciation for the opportunity, stating that, “this scholarship has not only eased the financial burden on my family, but it has also motivated me to strive for academic excellence. I am truly grateful to Egbin Power for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

By bridging the gap between potential and opportunity, Egbin Power’s scholarship programme continues to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers, who will drive sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond.