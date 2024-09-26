Sahara Group, a leading global energy conglomerate has said more investments, global partnerships and strategic policies are required to fast-track Africa’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to benefit the continent that accounts for about 18.2 per cent of the world’s population.

Speaking at the UN Global Compact CEO Roundtable in New York, Kola Adesina, Executive Director, Sahara Group, said “Galvanising Africa to Move Forward Faster on the SDGs”, should be a global pursuit given the huge need in critical areas, especially, energy security with approximately 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity.

Adesina said global collaboration, investments, and focus on SDGs in Africa would facilitate a seamless and phased shift in energy consumption patterns through a transition to renewable energy sources to enhance productivity and economic stability.

“By working together and investing in renewable energy, we can create a sustainable and prosperous future for Africa. This transition not only addresses energy security but also drives economic growth, creates jobs, and combats climate change,” said Adesina.

CEOs at The UN Global Compact event discussed gender equality, climate action, living wages, water resilience, and finance and investment, with all conversations unanimously endorsing the need to raise awareness, mobilize investment and innovation, facilitate collaboration, drive action, and promote accountability among stakeholders, including governments, businesses, civil society, and individuals.

Adesina said transforming Africa’s energy sector would play a key role in driving the continent’s march towards sustainable development.

He noted that renewable energy adoption in Africa can be significantly advanced through a collaborative, phased approach, enabling policies that support responsible optimisation of existing energy sources, enabling policies that encourage investment from within the continent and institutional investors.

“To achieve successful energy transition in Africa, we need enabling policies that support innovation, investments, and collaboration in renewable technologies. As global leaders, we can create these frameworks that promote sustainable practices, ensuring that bringing energy to life responsibly remains a reality,” said Adesina.

The UN Global Compact event also addressed critical issues surrounding unemployment, with particular reference to how outdated educational curricula contribute to the challenge. Adesina said the continent needs a holistic review of its education system to ensure alignment with modern trends and skills.

“The kind of education we are promoting must be relevant to today’s economy. We cannot expect to create significant job opportunities when so many are left without the skills they need,” he stated.

According to him, Sahara Group would hold meetings with world and business leaders, as well as global investors, on the side of the United Nations General Assembly, to share Sahara’s value proposition on moving the needle northwards on Africa’s energy security.

“As a foremost energy conglomerate on the continent, Sahara Group is invested in getting involved and collaborating with other stakeholders in furthering efforts geared towards energising Africa. How we can achieve this, and other critical aspects of the SDGs in Africa is the focal point for Sahara Group at this UNGA 2024,” he added.