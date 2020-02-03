Egyptian club El-Makkasa appoints Amuneke as manager

Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke says he faces a “big task” after taking over at struggling Egyptian Premier League side El-Makkasa on a deal until the end of the season.

The 49-year-old was confirmed as Ahmed Hossam Mido’s successor on Saturday to become El-Makkasa’s fourth manager in three years.

The Faiyum-based outfit have struggled for form, sitting 15th in the table, just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

“We have a big job on our hands and we cannot pretend that isn’t true,” Amuneke told BBC Sport.

“But no matter the task, we must give it everything we have.”

“I’ve been given this opportunity because of the situation but if we all drive in the same direction I believe things will gradually improve.”

It is a return to the North African nation where the former Barcelona and Sporting CP winger first achieved professional success outside of his native country.

He joined giants Zamalek from Julius Berger of Lagos in 1991 and his three-year spell saw him claim two domestic league titles and the 1993 African Champions League trophy.