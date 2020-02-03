Tottenham new Dutch signing sinks Man City

Dutchman Steven Bergwijn’s stunning volley on his debut helped Tottenham to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Manchester City, who missed a first-half penalty.

City were reduced to 10 men after Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up two needless yellow cards, before debutant Bergwijn’s superb chest down and instinctive volley from just inside the box gave Spurs the lead with their first shot on goal.

Spurs got their second as Heung-Min Son’s low effort from the edge deflected off the foot of Fernandinho and flew past Ederson (71), all coming after a first half in which City dominated before more VAR drama.

Sergio Aguero had hit the post early on, but VAR stole the headlines in the first half as Serge Aurier gave away a penalty via a delayed VAR decision for a foul on the Argentine. Ilkay Gundogan’s spot-kick was saved by Hugo Lloris, before VAR then checked if Lloris had brought Raheem Sterling down at the ensuing rebound, but VAR confirmed he had not and stuck with Mike Dean’s call of no penalty.

The result means Spurs close the gap on fourth-place Chelsea to four points, while Liverpool now lead Manchester City by 22 points with just 39 left to play for this season. – Sky Sports.