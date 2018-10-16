Ekiti Sports community agog as Fayemi swears-in as governor

By Akeem Busari

The Ekiti sports community is jubilating as John Kayode Fayemi is swears-in as governor of Ekiti state today.

Stakeholders and concerned sports enthusiasts under the auspices of Ekiti Youths In Sports are already in festive mood.

According to the general coordinator of the group, Bayo Olanlege, the return of Fayemi as governor of the state would be the needed lifeline to resuscitate sports in the state that has been moribund for the past four years.

“We rejoice today and celebrate the return of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi as the governor of Ekiti state. For so many years, sports in our state have been in a state of comatose.

” Sports enthusiasts and youths of this great state are optimistic that with JKF, their potentials and future are secured”, Olanlege further enthused.